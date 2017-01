Oct 24 Tata Sons Ltd:

* Tata Sons board replaces Cyrus P. Mistry as chairman, selection committee set up for new chairman

* Board has named Ratan N. Tata as interim chairman of Tata Sons

* Committee comprises Ratan N. Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Amit Chandra, Ronen Sen and Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya

* Committee has been mandated to complete the selection process in four months