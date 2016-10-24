Oct 24 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
* Chemtrade responds to Canexus directors' circular
* Canexus board urged to shorten minimum offer period and
let shareholders decide in response by Chemtrade
* Chemtrade's offer "fairly values Canexus and provides
canexus shareholders with a significant cash premium"
* Chemtrade says it believes that Canexus' standalone plan
does not offer a credible alternative path to maximizing value
for Canexus shareholders
* Chemtrade says Canexus' estimate of $25 million of annual
capital expenditures is wholly insufficient to adequately
maintain assets
* Believes "offer has significantly less regulatory risk
than terminated" deal between canexus and superior plus
