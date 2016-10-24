Oct 24 AAC Holdings Inc :

* AAC Holdings announces resolution with California's attorney general and all charges dismissed against corporate entities

* Certain of its subsidiaries have reached a resolution with attorney general of state of California

* AAC Holdings - attorney general of state of California has dismissed all criminal charges against company's subsidiaries

* Says AAC will pay state of California $549,986 for costs related to legal proceedings and $200,000 as a civil monetary penalty

* AAC Holdings - has agreed to implement and maintain over next 3 years certain compliance, internal audit and quality review programs for its operations in California