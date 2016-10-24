Oct 24 AAC Holdings Inc :
* AAC Holdings announces resolution with California's
attorney general and all charges dismissed against corporate
entities
* Certain of its subsidiaries have reached a resolution with
attorney general of state of California
* AAC Holdings - attorney general of state of California has
dismissed all criminal charges against company's subsidiaries
* Says AAC will pay state of California $549,986 for costs
related to legal proceedings and $200,000 as a civil monetary
penalty
* AAC Holdings - has agreed to implement and maintain over
next 3 years certain compliance, internal audit and quality
review programs for its operations in California
