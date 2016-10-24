Oct 24 Camping World Holdings Inc :
* Camping World Holdings - on Oct 24, co's unit announced
intention to initiate syndication process for new term loan B
facility and new revolving facility
* Camping World - intention to initiate syndication process
to refinance existing term loan B facility pursuant to a new
credit agreement - SEC filing
* Camping World - new term loan B facility principal amount
of $645 million; new revolving facility expected to be available
up to principal amount of $35 million
* Camping World - maturity date of new term loan B
facility is 7 years & new revolving facility is 5 years after
closing date of new credit facility
