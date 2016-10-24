Oct 24 Visa Inc
* Visa and Intel collaborate to drive better payment security for connected devices
* Visa - co, Intel working to integrate Visa's encryption technology with intel data protection technology to "provide more secure data transmission"
* Visa - Intel data protection technology for transactions will support use cases in which card data is accepted through non-traditional payment channels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.