Oct 24 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes with Voxell Baltic Ltd license agreement granting TV exploitation rights of around 70 hours of programs from Mondo TV library

* Voxell Baltic Ltd is a company based in Riga, Latvia

* The licensee may offer the licensed programs in the countries of the Russian Federation and CIS for a variable period (depending on the program) on pay-TV channels and further digital platforms on a non-exclusive basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)