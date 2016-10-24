Oct 24 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
* Sagard Capital Partners L.P - Sagard Capital, Fairfax
Financial Holdings entered confidentiality agreement relating to
Performance Sports Group
* Sagard Capital Partners - Sagard Capital, Performance
Sports Group have discussed possibility of Sagard Capital
proposing potential restructurings plans
* Sagard Capital Partners - Expects to continue discussions
with additional potential sources of financing and/or
co-investors for any potential deal
* Sagard Capital - Discussed possibility of Sagard Capital,
Fairfax acting together with respect to proposals for potential
Performance Sports Group deal
* Sagard Capital - Continues to beneficially own and control
an aggregate of 7.7 million common shares of Performance Sports
Group
* Sagard Capital - Likely that, if proposal to effect any
deal with Performance Sports Group is made, it will proceed with
Fairfax and/or one of its affiliates
