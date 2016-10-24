UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 24 Pepees SA :
* Acquires 6,000 shares of CHP Energia sp. z o.o. (CHP Energia) for 5.1 million zlotys ($1.3 million) in total raising its stake in CHP Energia to 67.43 percent from 24.91 percent
* CHP Energia manages a biogas plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9646 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources