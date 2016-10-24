Oct 24 Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill:

* Earnings beats in current environment won't be enough to "spur a sustained rally"

* "We like U.S. companies able to increase revenues and earnings in a low-growth world, such as selected technology stocks"

* "Outside the U.S., we prefer Asia ex-Japan stocks whose earnings momentum is improving"

* Greater clarity on future Fed policy, political outlook likely to drive risk appetite and stock performance in months ahead Further company coverage: