BRIEF-New Flyer announces suspension of MCI commuter coach contract with New Jersey Transit been lifted
Oct 24 New Flyer Industries Inc :
* New Flyer Industries Inc- Motor Coach Industries expects company to deliver approximately 3,500 equivalent units in fiscal 2016
* New Flyer Industries Inc- NJ Transit has advised that milestone payments that were suspended in July will recommence immediately
* New Flyer-NJT advised MCI to proceed with manufacturing 90 more commuter coaches included in purchase order for first production tranche of 184 units
* New Flyer Industries Inc- Advance layoff notifications that MCI had provided will be cancelled and management anticipates that no layoffs will occur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
