UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 24 Grande Holdings Ltd
* Ompany received a requisition notice from Sino Bright Enterprises Co., Ltd. And Mcvitie Capital Limited
* Has resolved to propose resolutions for removal of Tang as a director and appointment of binney as a director
* As at date of deposit of requisition notice, requisitioning shareholders were purportedly holding, in aggregate, 3.71 billion shares of co
* Requisitioning shareholders requisitioned for resolutions to be put forward to remove Tang Hoi Nam as a director of co
* Requisition notice does not set out any reasons, information and/or grounds in respect of proposed removal and appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources