Oct 24 Sword Group Se :

* Q3 EBITDA margin: 15.2 pct

* Q3 revenue of 39.7 million euros versus 33.7 million euros ($36.7 million) a year ago

* Q3 EBITDA of 6.0 million euros versus 5.2 million euros a year ago

* Will outperform in relation to its annual target of 15 pct organic growth at constant exchange rates and confirms its target of an EBITDA margin of 15 pct