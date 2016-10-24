Oct 24 Enerchina Holdings Ltd
* Is aware of unusual increase in price and trading volume
of shares
* Application has been made by company to stock exchange for
resumption of trading in shares of company with effect from 9:00
a.m. On 25 october
* Notes there was a press article stating Win Wind
Securities was in process of establishing a sino-foreign
joint-venture securities firm
* Win Wind Being, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of company
submitted an application to china securities regulatory
commission
* Save as disclosed , it is not aware of any reasons for
these price and trading volume movements
* Application in relation to a possible formation of
joint-venture securities with two third parties
