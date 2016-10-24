Oct 24 Moody's Corp :
* In September 2016, approved restructuring plan relating to cost management initiatives in mis segment, certain corporate overhead functions
* Restructuring consists of headcount reductions, which when combined with restructuring in H1 2016, represented about 1 percent of company's workforce
* Cumulative amount of expense incurred from inception through September 30, 2016 for restructuring plan was $12.0 million - SEC filing Source text - (goo.gl/yvQbPl) Further company coverage:
