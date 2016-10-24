Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 24 Education Quality and Accountability Office :
* Cause of issues resulting in cancellation of Oct 20 trial of Online Literacy Test was intentional,sustained DDoS attack
* Extremely large volume of traffic from a vast set of IP addresses around globe was targeted at network hosting assessment application
* Independent third-party forensic firm is involved in investigation into Oct 20 incident on behalf of EQAO
* Impact of DDoS, initiated by unknown entity or entities, was to block legitimate users' access to EQAO test application
* Will deliver the March 2017 OSSLT, which students will be able to take either online or on paper
* No personal or private student information was compromised during administration of assessment
* At height of DDoS attack, 99% of traffic in system wasnt coming from schools or school boards, effectively blocking legitimate user access to system Source text for Eikon:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)