UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 24 Nikkei:
* Funai Electric Co Ltd to supply 4k and other types of LCD tvs from factories in China and Thailand for sale in Japan only at Yamada Stores - Nikkei
* Tv's made by Funai Electric Co, are expected to bear Funai's brand name, are scheduled to hit the stores as soon as next Spring - Nikkei
* Funai Electric Co's group sales projected to fall 20% on the year to 134.5 billion yen, Funai's net loss to likely reach 8.2 billion yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2eoqPza)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources