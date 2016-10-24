Oct 24 Nikkei:

* Funai Electric Co Ltd to supply 4k and other types of LCD tvs from factories in China and Thailand for sale in Japan only at Yamada Stores - Nikkei

* Tv's made by Funai Electric Co, are expected to bear Funai's brand name, are scheduled to hit the stores as soon as next Spring - Nikkei

* Funai Electric Co's group sales projected to fall 20% on the year to 134.5 billion yen, Funai's net loss to likely reach 8.2 billion yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2eoqPza)