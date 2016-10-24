Oct 24 Nikkei:

* Indonesia's Garuda airline seeks more foreign shareholders - Nikkei

* Garuda CEO, Arif Wibowo said Indonesian government will hold on to a stake of at least 51 percent - Nikkei

* The Indonesian government held a 60.5% stake in Garuda at the end of August-Nikkei Source text:(t.co/PHOJEzUCNR) Further company coverage: