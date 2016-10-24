Oct 24 Biodel Inc -
* Biodel announces adjournment of annual meeting until
Thursday, October 27, urges stockholders to vote
* 2016 annual meeting of stockholders was convened and
adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to lack of
requisite quorum
* Annual meeting has been adjourned to Thursday, October 27,
2016
* If proposed transaction with Albireo does not close,
Biodel board of directors may decide to sell or otherwise
liquidate various assets
