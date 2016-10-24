Oct 24 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc :

* Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc closes 10 Pollo Tropical restaurants; will rebrand up to three restaurants as Taco Cabana restaurants

* Estimates it will recognize impairment charges of approximately $18 million to $21 million in Q3 2016

* Preliminary Q3 comparable restaurant sales at Pollo Tropical decreased 1.0%

* Preliminary Q3 comparable restaurant sales at Taco Cabana decreased 4.1%