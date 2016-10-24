Oct 24 New Mountain Finance Corp :

* New Mountain Finance - as of Oct 24, 2016, currently expect net investment income per share between $0.34 & $0.35 for three months ended Sept 30, 2016

* New Mountain Finance - as of October 24, 2016, estimate that net asset value per share as of September 30, 2016 was approximately $13.25 to $13.30 Source text: (bit.ly/2ep0qB8) Further company coverage: