BRIEF-Lincoln Electric authorizes proposal to freeze all benefit accruals under supplemental executive retirement plan
Oct 24 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc -
* Lincoln Electric on Oct 19,authorized proposal to freeze,vest all benefit accruals under supplemental executive retirement plan prior to end of 2016
* Amendment implementing changes expected to be adopted by mid-December 2016, be effective as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2dQk1at] Further company coverage:
