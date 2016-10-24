BRIEF-Juniper Pharmaceuticals- board determined financial statements for years ended 2013 through Dec 31, 2015 should no longer be relied upon
Oct 24 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Juniper Pharmaceuticals- board determined financial statements for years ended 2013 through Dec 31, 2015 should no longer be relied upon due to error identified
* Juniper Pharmaceuticals- errors relate to determination that portion of invoice price of product sold under supply agreement with ares trading S.A.
* Juniper Pharmaceuticals - correction of errors will result in a timing difference for contingent portion of revenue from company's original methodology
* Juniper Pharmaceuticals- under corrected methodology, revenue will be recognized in period product is shipped to Merck KGaA for fixed portion only
* Juniper Pharmaceuticals - currently expects restated financial statements to reflect more revenue in some periods and less revenue in other periods
* Accounting correction will not affect cash position of company
* Revenue for year ended Dec 31, 2013 will be approximately $2 to $3 million lower than previously reported
* Revenue for year ended Dec 31, 2014 will be approximately $0.5 to $1.5 million higher
* At least one material weakness exists in company's internal control over financial reporting
* Internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of Dec 31, 2015
* Disclosure controls and procedures were not effective in subsequent interim periods in 2016
* Juniper Pharmaceuticals - management has not completed its evaluation of impact of restatement on its internal control over financial reporting Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2dQkVns] Further company coverage:
