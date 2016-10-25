Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 25 Tieto Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 340.5 million euros ($370.5 million) (Reuters poll: 350 million euros)
* Q3 EBIT 35.1 million euros (Reuters poll: 37.6 million euros)
* Full-year outlook for 2016 unchanged Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)