Oct 24 Nikkei :

* Advantest Corp 's group operating profit apparently climbed 10% for the six months ended in September- nikkei

* Advantest Corp looks to have logged around 7.5 billion yen ($72.1 million) in profit for the six months ended in September - nikkei

* Advantest Corp's sales apparently fell 10% or so to around 78 billion yen for the six months ended in September - nikkei

* Advantest Corp's operating profit for the year ending March 2017 is forecast to drop 13% to around 11 billion yen- nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: