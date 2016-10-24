Oct 24 Dbv Technologies Sa
* Topline results from two-year follow-up study of Viaskin Peanut show long-lasting and high levels of desensitization to peanut
* Says favorable safety and high compliance were reported in olfus, consistent with prior results
* Says peanut-specific biomarkers reflect strong immunomodulation in patients
* Says vast majority of children continue to respond to treatment
* Says majority of children continue to tolerate larger doses of peanut, including treatment with Viaskin Peanut 250 g for up to 36 months
* Says after 2 months of treatment discontinuation, sustained responses seen in children who qualified for,completed a food challenge at month-26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
