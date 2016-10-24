Oct 24 APN News & Media Ltd -
* Acquisition of Adshel and Equity Raising
* APN moves to full ownership of Adshel for $268.4 million,
through acquisition of remaining 50% interest in the Adshel
joint venture
* Acquisition funded through a debt bridge facility,
accelerated placement and apn's existing debt facilities
* Announces acquisition of the remaining 50% of Adshel and
undertakes Equity Raising
* Announces acquisition of digital media business,
conversant media, for cash consideration of $11.6 million, &
performance based earn-outs
