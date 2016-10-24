Oct 24 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc -

* For three months ended Sept 30, estimate after-tax impairment in carrying value of proved oil and gas properties of about $68.3 million

* Carrizo Oil & Gas received lenders approval to have borrowing base remain unchanged at $600 million, until next borrowing base redetermination for fall 2016