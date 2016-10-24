BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas receives lenders approval to have borrowing base remain unchanged
Oct 24 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc -
* For three months ended Sept 30, estimate after-tax impairment in carrying value of proved oil and gas properties of about $68.3 million
* Carrizo Oil & Gas received lenders approval to have borrowing base remain unchanged at $600 million, until next borrowing base redetermination for fall 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2dDDrRq] Further company coverage:
