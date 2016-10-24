BRIEF-Avnet entered into amendment and waiver to the senior unsecured bridge credit agreement
Oct 24 Avnet Inc
* Avnet Inc says on October 24, 2016, co entered into amendment and waiver to the senior unsecured bridge credit agreement, dated as of July 27, 2016
* Avnet Inc- Bridge amendment extended draw down period for tranche B bridge loans to December 5, 2016- SEC filing
* Avnet Inc - In addition, company terminated tranche A-1 commitments under bridge credit agreement, effective October 24, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2eyPS0u] Further company coverage:
