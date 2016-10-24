Oct 24 Kilkenny Capital Corp
* Kilkenny renounces to the proposed transaction with DNA Canada Inc.
* Kilkenny Capital-Terminated its contractual relationship with DNA Canada related to proposed qualifying transaction announced on July 17, 2015
* Kilkenny Capital Corp - DNA was not able to complete necessary steps to allow resulting company to meet its operation and growth objectives
* Kilkenny Capital-Confirms that it resumes its process of identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing a transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
