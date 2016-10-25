BRIEF-Jordan's Bank Al Etihad board approves capital increase
* Board approves capital increase to 160 million dinars from 125 million dinars
Oct 25 Wanda Hotel Development:
* Update on possible disposal of property in Spain
* Possible disposal is still under discussion and negotiation by parties with intention to agree on terms of formal agreement
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 The Republican-majority U.S. Senate Finance Committee will vote on Tuesday on the nomination of Representative Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services, the panel's chairman, Senator Orrin Hatch, announced on Sunday.
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent