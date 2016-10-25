Oct 25 Dexus Property Group :

* Dexus property - reiterates its market guidance for 12 months ending 30 june 2017 of underlying ffo per security growth of 3.0-3.5%

* Reiterates its fy17 guidance of underlying ffo per security , expected to be in line with fy16

* Reaffirms fy17 distribution per security growth of 2.5-3.5%