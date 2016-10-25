BRIEF-Jordan's Bank Al Etihad board approves capital increase
* Board approves capital increase to 160 million dinars from 125 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2kBDooX) Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Dexus Property Group :
* Dexus property - reiterates its market guidance for 12 months ending 30 june 2017 of underlying ffo per security growth of 3.0-3.5%
* Reiterates its fy17 guidance of underlying ffo per security , expected to be in line with fy16
* Reaffirms fy17 distribution per security growth of 2.5-3.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 The Republican-majority U.S. Senate Finance Committee will vote on Tuesday on the nomination of Representative Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services, the panel's chairman, Senator Orrin Hatch, announced on Sunday.
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage: