BRIEF-Jordan's Bank Al Etihad board approves capital increase
* Board approves capital increase to 160 million dinars from 125 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2kBDooX) Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Mapletree Industrial Trust :
* Distributable income for 2qfy16/17 grew 3.4% year-on-year to s$50.6 million
* Q2 gross revenue s$84.2 million versus s$82.7 million
* Business environment is expected to remain challenging
* Q2 net property income s$63.6 million versus s$61 million
* Large impending supply of industrial space in singapore likely to exert pressure on occupancy and rental rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 The Republican-majority U.S. Senate Finance Committee will vote on Tuesday on the nomination of Representative Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services, the panel's chairman, Senator Orrin Hatch, announced on Sunday.
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage: