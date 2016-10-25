UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 Nestle Malaysia Bhd
* Qtrly profit attributable 160.7 mln rgt vs 179.2 mln rgt; qtrly revenue 1.26 bln RGT vs 1.22 bln RGT
* Board declared second interim dividend of 70.00 sen per share in respect of fy ending 31 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources