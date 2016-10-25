UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 Pioneer Food Group Ltd
* Sees FY headline earnings per share is expected to be between 865 cents and 931 cents, or between 30 pct and 40 pct higher
* Sees FY HEPS from continuing operations on an adjusted basis between 840 cents and 906 cents, or 1 pct-9 pct higher
* Notwithstanding significant external discontinuities, fy revenue up 9 pct-11 pct; up 11 pct-13 pct excluding Pepsi, biscuits and Maitland vinegar
* Export revenue into rest of Africa came under pressure amidst severe currency devaluation to ZAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources