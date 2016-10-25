Oct 25 Ezra Holdings Ltd
* "Current downturn is expected to last longer compared to
other downturns"
* Offshore spending is down about 25% in 2016 and expected
about 0 - 10% in 2017
* "Expects offshore oil and gas environment to remain
challenging, may further deteriorate before stabilising in the
medium-term"
* Key events that stalled plans include Swiber Judicial
Management and news that Tidewater may potentially file for
chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection
* Company is asking the support of bondholders to waive the
obligation to meet certain covenants
* Seeking bondholders support to waive breach, as result of
any non-compliance or potential non-compliance with financial
covenants from HY ended 29 Feb 2016 to 24 April 2018
* Oil industry downturn resulting in lower charter rates and
utilisation, and general oversupply in the market has resulted
in a reduction in asset valuations
