Oct 25 Ezra Holdings Ltd

* "Current downturn is expected to last longer compared to other downturns"

* Offshore spending is down about 25% in 2016 and expected about 0 - 10% in 2017

* "Expects offshore oil and gas environment to remain challenging, may further deteriorate before stabilising in the medium-term"

* Key events that stalled plans include Swiber Judicial Management and news that Tidewater may potentially file for chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection

* Company is asking the support of bondholders to waive the obligation to meet certain covenants

* Seeking bondholders support to waive breach, as result of any non-compliance or potential non-compliance with financial covenants from HY ended 29 Feb 2016 to 24 April 2018

* Oil industry downturn resulting in lower charter rates and utilisation, and general oversupply in the market has resulted in a reduction in asset valuations