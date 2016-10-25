UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 KWS Saat SE :
* FY net income 85.3 million euros ($92.81 million) vs 84.0 million euros year ago
* FY net sales were up by 5.2 pct to 1,036.8 (986.0) million euros and EBIT was 112.8 (113.4) million euros
* Proposed dividend of 3.00 euros a share
* Expects a slight rise in the EBIT margin despite weaker growth in net sales in the coming fiscal year
* Forecast: net sales growth below 5 pct - slight increase in EBIT margin Source text - bit.ly/2faQDgU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources