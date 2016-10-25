Oct 25 Tecnotree Oyj :

* Completes co-operation negotiations in Finland

* Personnel reduction in Finland will be in total 37 employees of which 23 via lay-offs and 14 via other voluntary measures

* Says measures will lead to 2.8 million euros ($3.05 million) cost savings per annum

* Related savings will be mainly completed in 2017