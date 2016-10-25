UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 Twintec AG :
* Integration of Kontec GmbH essentially successfully completed
* Kontec wins three orders to analyze exhaust gas aftertreatment systems from a leading German OEM for commercial vehicles in the amount of 3.5 million euros ($3.81 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources