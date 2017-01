Oct 25 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

* Consol Sept-quarter net profit 3.09 billion rupees

* Consol Sept-quarter net sales 35.29 billion rupees

* Co to continue to focus on launching new products in generic business

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 7.75 billion rupees as per ind-as;consol net sales was 39.21 billion rupees

* All major bussinesses have shown sequential improvement over previous quarter

* Q2 gross profit margin at 56 percent, lower by about 530 bps versus same quarter last year