UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 Trelleborg AB
* Q4 market outlook: demand is expected to be on a par with Q3 of 2016, adjusted for seasonal variations.
* Says net sales for Q3 of 2016 amounted to SEK 7,072 m (5,975)
* Q3 ebit, excluding items affecting comparability, rose by 15 percent to SEK 915 m (798)
* Reuters poll: Trelleborg Q3 sales were seen at sek 7,188 million, core ebit SEK 916 million
* Says trend in several segments remains subdued in most markets, primarily offshore oil & gas, but also heavy general industry and agriculture
* Says as previously, our growth is instead being driven by other segments, such as the automotive and aerospace industries
* Says our assessment is that the trend in agricultural markets, albeit clearly weaker than in the preceding year, is starting to plateau at a low level. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources