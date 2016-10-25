Oct 25 National Express Group Plc

* Operating profit up 9% in q3 driven by particularly strong performances in our overseas businesses

* Like-For-Like group operating profit is 5% higher on a constant currency basis and up 12% on a reported basis

* On course to at least deliver its targets for profit, cash flow and gearing for year

* Uk bus and uk coach businesses are proving relatively resilient against a backdrop of subdued demand for travel in uk

* Remain on target to generate at least £100 million of free cash flow for year

* Expect to close year with gearing within our target range of 2-2.5 times net debt to ebitda

* Planning to refinance our £350m bond shortly, and expect to achieve significant savings in interest costs