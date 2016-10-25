Oct 25 Intu Properties Plc
* Occupancy is 95.6 per cent, a reduction of 0.6 per cent
against June 2016 (96.1 per cent)
* Since Brexit consumer confidence has remained robust and
UK unemployment remains at low levels, but financial markets to
be turbulent
* Sentiment in overall UK property investment market since
vote would indicate a small decline in market values across many
sectors including retail property
* Opportunities to improve tenant mix at intu Lakeside and
intu Merry Hill could impact 2017 growth by 2 per cent to 3 per
cent
* UK development pipeline on track with new restaurants at
intu eldon square now handed over to occupiers
* Anticipated promotional revenue for year now fully secured
* Says year-on-year footfall to date is up by 1.2 per cent
in UK
* Expect this momentum to continue in 2017 with good
progress on lettings and rent reviews as set out in this
statement
* Remain on target to deliver growth in like-for-like net
rental income for 2016 in range of 3 per cent to 4 per cent.
