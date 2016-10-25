Oct 25 Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) :

* Current Chairman of Board, Joel Citron, has decided to resign as chairman but will remain as Member of Board

* CEO and Board Member Jens von Bahr has been elected new Chairman by Board up until next general meeting

* In connection, Martin Carlesund takes role as CEO of group and Johan Nordström is employed as CEO of operational entity

* Changes will be effective as of Nov. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)