Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 25 Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) :
* Current Chairman of Board, Joel Citron, has decided to resign as chairman but will remain as Member of Board
* CEO and Board Member Jens von Bahr has been elected new Chairman by Board up until next general meeting
* In connection, Martin Carlesund takes role as CEO of group and Johan Nordström is employed as CEO of operational entity
* Changes will be effective as of Nov. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)