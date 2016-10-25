BRIEF-Arab Jordan Investment Bank posts FY net profit before tax 33.5 mln dinars
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Realia Business SA :
* Launches capital increase for 147.2 million euros ($160.2 million) via share issue
* Sets issue price at 0.80 euro per share, that is 0.56 euro premium and 0.24 euro nominal value
* Capital increase with preferential subscription rights in proportion of 2 new shares for 5 shares held
* Recommends cash dividend of 30 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2kGWWf9) Further company coverage:
