* Launches capital increase for 147.2 million euros ($160.2 million) via share issue

* Sets issue price at 0.80 euro per share, that is 0.56 euro premium and 0.24 euro nominal value

* Capital increase with preferential subscription rights in proportion of 2 new shares for 5 shares held

