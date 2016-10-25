Oct 25 Intu Properties Plc

* Announces launch of an offering of 350 million stg of guaranteed convertible bonds due 2022 ( "bonds"), with an increase option of up to 50 million stg

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to: . Complete committed pipeline of developments of 212 million stg over next two years

* Refinance 101 million stg drawn on revolving credit facility for 410 million stg acquisition of remaining 50 per cent of Intu Merry Hill in June 2016

* These are expected to be accretive to both earnings and net asset value per share after taking account of offering

* Expected stabilised initial yield on these projects will be in range of 6 per cent and 10 percent

* Intends to use the net proceeds provide sufficient overall financial facilities to enable company to pursue further projects

* BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and HSBC are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners

* UBS Investment Bank is acting as co-bookrunner and Lloyds is acting as co-manager in connection with offering

* Rothschild is acting as adviser to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: