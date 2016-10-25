Oct 25 Intu Properties Plc
* Announces launch of an offering of 350 million stg of
guaranteed convertible bonds due 2022 ( "bonds"), with an
increase option of up to 50 million stg
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to: . Complete
committed pipeline of developments of 212 million stg over next
two years
* Refinance 101 million stg drawn on revolving credit
facility for 410 million stg acquisition of remaining 50 per
cent of Intu Merry Hill in June 2016
* These are expected to be accretive to both earnings and
net asset value per share after taking account of offering
* Expected stabilised initial yield on these projects will
be in range of 6 per cent and 10 percent
* Intends to use the net proceeds provide sufficient overall
financial facilities to enable company to pursue further
projects
* BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and HSBC are acting as
joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners
* UBS Investment Bank is acting as co-bookrunner and Lloyds
is acting as co-manager in connection with offering
* Rothschild is acting as adviser to company
