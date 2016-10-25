UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 Olympic Entertainment Group AS :
* Consolidated sales revenues for 9 months of 2016 amounted to 142.1 million euros ($154.65 million), up 17.8% year on year
* Consolidated EBITDA for 9 months of 2016 amounted to 44.2 million euros, a growth of 51.4% a year before
* Consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of parent company for 9 months of 2016 totalled 23.7 million euros compared to 19.6 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources