Oct 25 Olympic Entertainment Group AS :

* Consolidated sales revenues for 9 months of 2016 amounted to 142.1 million euros ($154.65 million), up 17.8% year on year

* Consolidated EBITDA for 9 months of 2016 amounted to 44.2 million euros, a growth of 51.4% a year before

* Consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of parent company for 9 months of 2016 totalled 23.7 million euros compared to 19.6 million euros a year ago