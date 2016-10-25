Oct 25 Federal Bank Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 2.01 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.61 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter interest earned 20.66 billion rupees versus 19.05 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter gross NPA 2.78 percent versus 2.92 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter provisions 1.68 billion rupees versus 872.8 million rupees year ago

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 1.86 billion rupees

* Sept quarter net NPA 1.61 percent versus 1.68 percent previous quarter

* Capital adequacy ratio as on Sept 30, 2016 12.85 percent Source text: bit.ly/2fb4kfK Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)