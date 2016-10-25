UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 L'occitane International Sa -
* Group's net sales grew by 1.3% at constant exchange rates and 0.9% at reported rates for first six months of FY2017
* Group's same store sales for the first six months of FY2017 fell 2.5%
* 6-Mnth Sept ended total sales HK$ 551.7 million versus HK$ 546.7 million Source text (bit.ly/2eqjT4E) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources