BRIEF-Arab Jordan Investment Bank posts FY net profit before tax 33.5 mln dinars
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Hogkullen AB (publ) :
* Q3 rental income 23.2 million Swedish crowns ($2.60 million) versus 17.7 million crowns year ago
* Q3 profit from property management 14.1 million crowns versus 10.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9122 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage:
* Recommends cash dividend of 30 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2kGWWf9) Further company coverage:
* May disagrees with Trump move, UK won't follow suit -spokesman