BRIEF-Arab Jordan Investment Bank posts FY net profit before tax 33.5 mln dinars
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Alpha Astika Akinita SA
* Sells its Alpha Astika Akinita D.O.O.E.L. Skopje shares to Silk Road Bank for 0.78 million euros ($849,498.00)
Source text: bit.ly/2dEQAtE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage:
* Recommends cash dividend of 30 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2kGWWf9) Further company coverage:
* May disagrees with Trump move, UK won't follow suit -spokesman