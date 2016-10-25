Oct 25 Alpha Astika Akinita SA

* Sells its Alpha Astika Akinita D.O.O.E.L. Skopje shares to Silk Road Bank for 0.78 million euros ($849,498.00)

Source text: bit.ly/2dEQAtE

